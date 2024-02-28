Did Taapsee Pannu hint at her wedding with Mathias Boe in her latest post? Find out

2024 seems to be the year of marriages and babies in Bollywood. Well, it was only yesterday that the news of Taapsee Pannu tying the knot to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe came out. Fans have been rejoicing at this news and we cannot wait to see the actress dressed as a bride. Amidst this news, the Dunki star dropped a picture from her morning workout today and what caught our attention was her caption.

Taapsee Pannu shares picture of her doing aerial yoga

Taking to her Instagram stories, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of her from her workout. She can be seen doing aerial yoga. In a room full of mirrors, the actress looks stylish in her purple athleisure. She is hanging upward down with the help of a rope in what is called a ‘bow pose’. She captioned the picture as ‘Bow-ing down’. Does this word play ring a bell to you?

The way Taapsee Pannu highlighted the ‘bow’ in bowing made us feel that she too is hinting at her wedding with boyfriend Mathias Bow. What do you think?

Check out the post:

Taapsee Pannu to marry her boyfriend Mathias Boe

As per the NDTV report, Taapsee Pannu is all set to marry her boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, with whom she has been in a relationship for over 10 years. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will happen at the end of March in Udaipur but will be a complete family affair, and no Bollywood star will be invited.

The wedding is expected to be a mesmerizing fusion of Sikh and Christian culture, something that makes us super excited for it.

More about Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's relationship

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been low-key about their relationship but have never tried to keep it under wraps. During a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Taapsee opened up about Mathias and said she met him when she was shooting for her Bollywood debut film Chashme Baddoor.

Taapsee Pannu's work front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 film Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani also had Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in important roles.

The talented actress will be next seen in the film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahan opposite Pratik Gandhi. She is also working on the sequel of her much-loved Netflix film Haseen Dilruba. Titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead.

