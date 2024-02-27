Will Taapsee Pannu marry her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in March end? Here's all we know

We are in the first quarter of 2024, and it's raining weddings in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently had a big wedding celebration in Goa, and Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are gearing up for a March 13 wedding. We hear that Taapsee Pannu has also decided to marry her long-time boyfriend, Mathias Boe, by the end of March.

Taapsee Pannu to marry her boyfriend Mathias Boe

As per the NDTV report, Taapsee Pannu is all set to marry her boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, with whom she has been in a relationship for over 10 years. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will happen at the end of March in Udaipur but will be a complete family affair, and no Bollywood star will be invited.

The wedding is expected to be a mesmerizing fusion of Sikh and Christian culture, something that makes us damn excited for it.

More about Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's relationship

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been low-key about their relationship but have never tried to keep it under wraps. During a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Taapsee opened up about Mathias and said she met him when she was shooting for her Bollywood debut film Chashme Baddoor.

Further adding about the relationship, Taapsee said, "I have been with the same person since then, and I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship."

Taapsee Pannu's work front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 film Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial tells the tale of a group of friends who try to fly abroad for better opportunities. But when they fail to get their visas, they take the illegal Dunki route, which causes them to go through great challenges. Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu, the film also had Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in important roles.

The talented actress will be next seen in the film titled Woh Ladi Hai Kahan opposite Pratik Gandhi. She is also working on the sequel of her much-loved Netflix film Haseen Dilruba. Titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead.