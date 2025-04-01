Ranbir Kapoor’s THIS advice to Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja before his acting debut helped him ‘discover’ himself; ‘It’s like an endless...’

Veteran actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is going to step in the industry later this year. He waited for 9 good years and worked on his craft to make his acting debut in the industry. Ahead of his debut, during a recent conversation, he talked about the advice he received from Ranbir Kapoor that helped him to ‘discover’ himself.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan shared a crucial advice he got from the Animal actor. He mentioned, “It was Ranbir Kapoor who convinced me to go abroad and learn filmmaking. He said it's important to live outside the Bollywood bubble and helped me discover my own likes and dislikes, my identity, choices and in a way, my own voice."

The actor further stated that Kapoor is not just a great actor but also has a vision of a storyteller. He revealed that he went to an acting school in London for a year and still continues to attend acting workshops in Mumbai to date. "It's like an endless thing. You can never say you know it all," he further added.

In addition to this, Ahuja also talked about the advice that his father and veteran actor Govinda gave him. He shared that his father advised him to find his place in the industry the hard way.

"My father has never abused on screen. His only advice to me was filmon me gaali-vali mat dena (Don't use abusive language in your films)," he shared.

Yashvardhan Ahuja stated that he had never seen his father learn his lines, but his timing had always been perfect. The young debutant praised his father’s "photographic memory," admitting that no one can beat his dancing or comic timing. According to him, he has learnt a lot from his father just by observing him.

For the unversed, Harshvardhan will be headlining a romantic drama directed by National-award-winning director Sai Rajesh. The yet-to-be-named film is set to hit the theaters later this year. He has assisted in films like Dishoom, Baaghi and Salman Khan's upcoming film Kick 2.

