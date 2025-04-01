Ranbir Kapoor inspired Paramvir Cheema to make thoughtful project choices, says Chamak: The Conclusion actor: ‘I started to say no to a lot of work’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is renowned for his down-to-earth and gracious personality, with everyone who meets him singing his praises. Now, his ardent fan Paramvir Cheema, who is set for the release of the web series Chamak: The Conclusion, has shared how Animal actor's approach to his career influenced his own. He admitted that meeting the actor led him to be more selective with his work, choosing projects more thoughtfully and learning to turn down offers that didn’t align with his vision.

In a conversation with SCREEN, Paramvir Cheema shared that when he first entered the industry, he didn't initially view Ranbir Kapoor as anything more than a good-looking actor. However, as he gained more experience, his perspective changed.

He came to realize that Ranbir’s career has consistently soared, with each film marking a step forward. This success, Cheema noted, can be attributed to the thoughtful choices Ranbir made in his projects and his way of performing.

Inspired by Ranbir's career choices, Paramvir followed suit by becoming more selective about the projects he took on early in his career. While the decision was challenging, especially considering financial pressures, he had observed how many actors would accept any opportunity only to fade away from the spotlight. This realization reinforced the importance of making right choices.

He added, "It was Ranbir Kapoor who inspired me. Be it his film Barfi, Animal, or Tamasha, they are all so different. I started to say no to a lot of work." Despite causing concern for his manager due to his increasing refusal of work, Paramvir is grateful for the path he chose, as it has now led to an exciting slate of upcoming projects.

The Chamak actor shared that many people have drawn comparisons between him and Ranbir Kapoor. He revealed that his look in Sapne vs Everyone was often likened to Ranbir’s appearance in Tamasha, while his role in Chamak was compared to Ranbir's performance in Animal. Paramvir expressed that he ‘really liked’ these comparisons.

Paramvir Cheema also revealed that he finally had the chance to meet his idol at the screening of Black Warrant. He recalled the moment with excitement, sharing how he nervously watched Ranbir at the event, unsure whether to approach him. To his surprise, the Love & War actor came up to him, greeted him as if they were longtime friends, and warmly praised his work. He even welcomed Paramvir to the industry, making it a memorable moment for the actor.

Meanwhile, his upcoming series Chamak: The Conclusion stars him as Kaala alongside Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Mukesh Chhabra and Prince Kanwaljit Singh. Directed by Rohit Jugra, the series promises to wrap up the intense battle for Teeja Sur with a high-stakes showdown involving revenge and family honor. The series also includes a special appearance by Gippy Grewal as Kaala's late father.

