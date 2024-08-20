Did you know Aamir Khan spent 10 hours deciding look of his cap in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin? Mahesh Bhatt recalls

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), is fondly known as a perfectionist in Bollywood. Aamir believes in quality over quantity when it comes to working in movies, as he usually does one film a year. Aamir is called Mr. Perfectionist for a reason. He pays attention to detail in his projects, and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is proof of this. Recently, director Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Aamir took 10 hours to confirm his cap look in the 1991 movie.

During the latest interview with Radio Nasha, Mahesh Bhatt was asked to share the story behind Aamir Khan's iconic cap in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. Bhatt shared that he decided on the look of his white cap in 10 hours.

"10 ghante usne discussion kiya tha ki cap kaisi honi chahiye. Finally wo cap bani...(Aamir discussed how his cap should look like for 10 hours)," Bhatt said. "When the film works, the clothes work,” he added.

When asked to comment on how Aamir's cap started a trend during its release, Bhatt cited an example of Dev Anand, who wore a red hat in his film Jewel Thief, while sharing that it is just a misconception.

The filmmaker also referred to the late legendary singer KL Saigal, whose hairstyle was imitated by fans in the past, and he backed his statement. He concluded by saying that the audience has been imitating film icons worldwide.

Advertisement

During the recent screening of his production venture, Laapataa Ladies in Supreme Court, Aamir Khan revealed that he will be working actively till the age of 70.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared that he made the decision to work when he was 56 years old amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor expressed that he is reaching the last stage of his career soon and that he has 15 more years to work on.

Aamir elaborated by saying that he would follow his one-film-per-year strategy and produce movies to promote young talents while backing their projects. The superstar added that he won't be able to act in all the films but can produce movies.

Aamir stressed that he wants to be the "platform" for upcoming young artists through his production ventures. He added that he will be backing 4 to 5 films in a year. Laapaataa Ladies was co-produced by Aamir and his former wife, Kiran Rao, who also directed the 2023 film.

Advertisement

Coming back to Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, the romantic comedy also starred Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, actress Pooja Bhatt in the lead role. Aamir was cast as her on-screen love interest in the movie. Their chemistry in Bhatt's directorial Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin was well-received by the audience. It was inspired by the 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will now be seen in Sitare Zameen Par. He is reuniting with his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary for the upcoming film after 17 years. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the crucial role.

Announced in 2023, the sports drama is based on the Spanish film Champions (2018). It will be released on Christmas (December 25, 2024). Aamir is co-producing Sitare Zameen Par with Kiran Rao. R S Prasanna is directing the film.

Have you watched Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin yet?

ALSO READ: When Ajay Devgn's father asked Mahesh Bhatt to make him 'actor'; filmmaker recalls meeting him on streets: 'I saw it in his eyes'