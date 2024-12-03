Ananya Panday has destroyed my house after parties, recalls Chunky Panday; Bhavana says she is very ‘particular about her apartment’

In 2023, Ananya Panday began a new chapter in her life by purchasing her first apartment in Mumbai. Interestingly, the apartment is in the same building where she grew up with her parents, actors Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. In a recent interview, Chunky and Bhavana humorously shared how 'Ananya used to destroy their house after parties, but now, in contrast, she is very particular about her own apartment.'

During an appearance on the Asian Paints YouTube channel, Chunky Panday humorously mentioned how their home often gets messy after parties, recalling, “The house gets completely destroyed after parties.” Bhavana Pandey added, “I remember one party where there was cake on my couches and their faces. Ananya Panday has destroyed my house a couple of times.”

Chunky humorously remarked that Ananya expects them to be “very particular” about her apartment whenever they visit. Bhavana chimed in, mentioning that Ananya insists they leave their shoes outside and even tells them how to hold a mug. Reflecting on their own home, Chunky expressed that the energy there has always been joyful, attributing it to some form of divine intervention.

Ananya's apartment was designed by Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan. In a previous interview with Architectural Digest India, Ananya shared her experience of collaborating with Gauri on her home. She mentioned that having Gauri design her space was incredibly meaningful to her, as Gauri is like family.

The Call Me Bae star explained that she has grown up around Gauri and that she truly understood her vision, adding that she couldn’t have asked for a better experience.

On the work front, Panday was last seen in CTRL. She has several exciting projects lined up, including season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

Ananya will also share the screen with Kill actor Lakshya in Dharma Productions' Chand Mera Dil. She has another untitled project from Dharma Productions directed by Karan Singh Tyagi with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, which is set to release on March 14, 2025. The film is inspired by real-life events and adapted from Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book, The Case That Shook The Empire.

