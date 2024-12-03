Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday wants to get her DNA checked for THIS reason, actress finds her mom-dad’s fight ‘damn…’

Ananya Panday has been captivating audiences with her memorable performances, particularly in Call Me Bae, where her acting received praise. Recently, her father, Chunky Panday, humorously joked that he might need to get her DNA checked, as she managed to carry an entire series on her own—something he admitted he could never do! She also shared that she finds her parents' fights ‘damn funny’.

During a conversation with Ananya Panday on the We Are Yuvaa YouTube channel, Chunky Panday shared his admiration for her acting abilities, noting her impressive growth. He highlighted how her performance in Call Me Bae stood out, with her ability to carry the entire show across multiple episodes while keeping the audience hooked.

He acknowledged that while he could pull off a few great scenes in films, handling an entire show was something he couldn't do, joking that he might need to have her DNA checked for such talent. “I can pull off a few nice scenes in films, but carrying a whole film or show with you, that’s why I want to get your DNA checked,” he said.

During their conversation, Ananya also shared a humorous insight, revealing that whenever her parents argue, her mom tells her dad, "Save it for the screen." She added, “I find it damn funny.”

The CTRL actress playfully asked her father if he thought she was a good actor, to which he responded with humor, asking, "At home or on screen? Mum thinks I am a better actor at home than on screen."

When Ananya Panday asked her father about any flaws he still noticed, Chunky pointed out her voice, suggesting she could work on toning down the shriek.

He admitted it had improved, but whenever she shrieked, he felt the urge to call her. Despite his own flaws, he noted that every actor has them, and it's those imperfections that help them become better performers.

Chunky also shared a funny story from his role as Aakhri Pasta in Housefull, recalling how, despite being a poor mimic, he ended up mixing an Afghani accent into his Italian character. As a result, Aakhri Pasta became a mix of both a Pathan and an Italian.

He laughed off the flaw, pointing out that imperfections are part of the fun. He then praised Ananya, saying her performance seemed flawless, adding that he was incredibly proud of her.

On the professional front, Chunky Panday made a brief appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3, alongside his wife Bhavana Pandey, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maheep Kapoor, and others. He was last seen in Vijay 69 with Anupam Kher and is preparing for Housefull 5.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has been busy with projects like Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL and is set to star in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. She’s also begun shooting for the second season of Call Me Bae and will appear in an untitled Dharma film alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

