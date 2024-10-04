Did You Know Ananya Panday's mom puts 2 black dots behind the actress’ ears to ward off evil? 'Everyone thinks I don’t shower...'

CTRL actress Ananya Panday recently discussed her superstitions, revealing that she has her ‘nazar’ (evil eye) removed weekly. Panday mentioned that although she doesn't know the science behind this, her house help does this at her mother’s urging. She added, "My mom put two black dots behind my ear before I came here. Everyone thinks I don’t shower or have something dirty behind my ear, but my mom keeps putting it again and again."

In a Netflix video, she told comedian Raunaq Rajani, “I take out my nazar every week. The help at my house does the mirchi thing. You know the mirchi thing? So, if it smells a lot, it means you have nazar. If the mirchi burns a lot, you have nazar."

The unique quirks of the Panday family were showcased in the Netflix reality series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and in vlogs by Ananya’s cousin, influencer Alanna Panday. Recently, the family appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, where the topic of superstitions was brought up again.

In the video, Ananya said that she believes in the superstition, but the other panelists disagreed. Meanwhile, in a recent video on Farah Khan’s channel, the filmmaker visited the Panday home and asked why Ananya’s dad, Chunky Panday, wasn’t there. Ananya’s mom Bhavana explained, “He’s getting his nazar removed.”

Ananya’s latest film, CTRL, premiered on Netflix this Friday (October 4, 2024). Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie features her as a social media influencer who becomes entangled in a conspiracy after her boyfriend goes missing. The movie has opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike.

According to Pinkvilla, CTRL is a neatly packaged thriller-drama that will make you ponder and reflect. While it may not take you by surprise or give you the sort of thrill and high you'd expect from a film of this sort, it is a one-time watch.

She was recently seen in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae, co-produced by Karan Johar, and prior to that, she appeared in the Netflix drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-produced by Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. Up next, she has Call Me Bae season 2 and Shankara in her kitty.

