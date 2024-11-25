Did You Know Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana had to take therapy because of her? Find out reason

Ananya Panday is among the most popular actresses of Bollywood. Despite enjoying a significant fan following, she has often been subjected to significant judgments on social media. Recently, her mother Bhavana Pandey admitted to taking therapy in such situations, as she was impacted by her daughter’s trolling more than her.

Recently, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey along with Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh spoke to Barkha Dutt at We The Women. During the conversation, the CTRL actress’ mother talked about undergoing therapy after she battled with postpartum depression following the arrival of her second daughter, Rysa Pandey.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame revealed she went through a lot of anxiety at the time. She mentioned she wasn’t aware of why was she going through that feeling. She shared that when she would speak to people about it, they would tell her that there was nothing in her life to feel anxious about.

Expressing gratitude towards everything she has in her life, Bhavana Pandey emphasized that it could probably be in her subconscious and hormonal changes. She remembered the "most traumatic" phase of her life, as she further remembered her friends pointing out her weight loss.

Shedding light on how she dealt with it, Bhavana revealed, “I was in therapy for about a year, maybe a little longer than that. I still take therapy off and on when I find things I am not able to handle on my own.” She went on to admit that her daughter, Ananya's trolling also impacted her deeply.

“Her trolling affected me more than it affected her. I was an overly sensitive person, but I’ve become stronger. These are the times when I do take therapy and I speak a lot to Chunky. He is my best friend but it’s always biased sometimes, and sometimes they don’t understand it,” she said.

Bhavana rose to fame with her stint in Netflix’s drama-reality show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The third season of the show titled, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was released earlier this year in October.

Meanwhile, Ananya has Call Me Bae Season 2 and the biopic of C. Sankaran Nair led by Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

