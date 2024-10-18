Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan team up for Karan Johar’s untitled film: ‘Ek ankahi kahani, ek ansuna sach…’

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier this year in September that Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday's film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair is poised to release in the first half of 2025. Raising anticipation, the makers have now dropped the official announcement revealing March 14, 2025 as the official release date.

Today, on October 18, the official Instagram handle of Dharma Movies announced their upcoming film. In the official post, it has been revealed that the yet "untitled film" will unveil the "shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C.Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire."

The post further revealed that the film is inspired from real life events and adapted from Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat authored book, The Case That Shook The Empire.

"Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday - this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi," the post was captioned.

Soon after the post was shared fans thronged the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "Yay!!! Excited @ananyapanday" another fan called it, "interesting" while a third fan anticipated, "This movie will work."

Several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, the movie will be based on Nair's legendary courtroom battle against Micheal Francis O'Dwyer of British Empire in the pursuit of finding truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“C Sankaran Nair Biopic is a film close to the heart of Akshay Kumar and everyone at Dharma, as it’s a story that deserves to be told on celluloid. The core plot of the film features Akshay Kumar taking down the Empire to finally recognize the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre being committed by the British in India," a source close to the development exclusively shared with us earlier.

"The post-production work is going on in full swing, as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to recreate India and London from the era gone by,” the source further added.

Notably, back in 2021 Karan Johar has originally announced that he will be producing a movie based on the life of Nair.

