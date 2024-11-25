PICS: Ananya Panday channels her inner ‘Bae’ in red ethnic outfit as she hangs out with Radhika Merchant and Orry at friend’s wedding festivities

Apart from making headlines with her work like Call Me Bae and CTRL, Ananya Panday has also impressed everyone with her fashion sense. The actress never fails to make a style statement, be it on casual occasions or festive events. Ananya recently channeled her inner ‘Bae’ in a red ethnic outfit as she hung out with Radhika Merchant and Orry at a friend’s wedding festivities.

On November 24, 2024, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to his Instagram Stories and shared inside pictures from a friend’s wedding celebrations. In one photo, he was seen posing with Ananya Panday, who was a vision in red. The actress wore a stunning crop top and lehenga paired with a matching jacket.

Ananya’s earrings and choker necklace with red beads enhanced her look. Her makeup was flawless, and she kept her hair straight. Ananya posed with a slight smile alongside Orry. In another photograph, she was seen hugging a female friend of hers tightly.

Another inside picture posted by a friend of Ananya showed Anant Ambani’s wife Radhika Merchant in the frame. She donned a white ethnic ensemble for the night. In the snapshot, Ananya had her arm around Radhika and sported a quirky expression for the camera.

Earlier in October, Ananya Panday attended Radhika Merchant’s star-studded birthday celebration. She dined alongside Radhika, Anant Ambani, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan.

In 2024, Ananya Panday received a lot of love for her performance in the comedy drama series Call Me Bae as well as the cyber thriller film CTRL.

She is now gearing up for the release of her untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025. Ananya has also begun work on the second season of Call Me Bae.

Ananya’s new film Chand Mera Dil, a love story co-starring Kill fame Lakshya, was also announced recently. It will hit the big screens in 2025.

