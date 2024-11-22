Ranbir Kapoor was ‘nervous’ about sister Riddhima’s stint in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives and it's just a sibling thing; reveals Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor’s reaction

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her on-screen debut with the drama-reality show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. During a recent conversation, Riddhima revealed her brother was ‘nervous’ about her first on-screen presence because of her straightforward nature. Meanwhile, her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt ‘loved’ the show.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her brother Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction for the first time when he recorded his video for the first time. She admitted that her brother thought she would "mess it up" because he was worried about her saying something "out of line" as per her straightforward nature.

She confessed that she holds no ill thoughts about anyone, but she speaks her heart out. "I think that’s where his sort of he was little doubtful ke matlab what will she do. I hope she doesn’t get into this massive fight or whatever, so yeah he was a little scared, a little nervous," she revealed.

Riddhima went on to reveal that her mother, Neetu Kapoor, binged-watched the show and finished it on the first day. She mentioned that the veteran actress "thoroughly enjoyed the season" not because just because of her or anything, but she actually enjoyed the show and loved it.

While the 44-year-old remained uncertain about her brother watching it, as he didn’t tell her. However, the loving sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt, and her mother, Soni Razdan watched and according to her, "they have loved it."

For the unversed, in the first episode of the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Ranbir was seen giving a video message filled with excitement and surprise. He says, “F***! Riddhima is doing a reality series. It’s not even dawned upon me,” further expressing his mixed feelings and adding how she looked down upon movies all her life.

He further described his sister’s personality as outspoken who has no filters and would mess it up. The Ramayana actor had mentioned that he and Neetu contemplated a lot about Riddhima’s debut with the show as she is fiery and noted, ‘Kapoors are always getting into trouble’.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatics Entertainment, the drama reality show also starring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Shalini Passi and more was released in October on Netflix.

