Did you know Janhvi Kapoor had 'mannat' to make Pankaj Tripathi sign Gunjan Saxena? Actress recalls becoming vegetarian

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The lead actors are busy promoting their film online and offline.

In a recent interview, Janhvi recalled the time she worked with one of her favorite actors Pankaj Tripathi in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and revealed that she had a mannat to make the actor say yes to the film.

Janhvi Kapoor on becoming vegetarian to make Pankaj Tripathi sign Gunjan Saxena

In an interview with The Lallantop, Janhvi Kapoor was asked to name one actor who was on her wishlist to work with. The actress said it was Pankaj Tripathi.

She shared, "I wanted to work with Pankaj Tripathi Sir. He was on my wishlist. People present at the sets of Gunjan Saxena, know that I used to behave like a crazy girl because I was a big fan of him and even today. I had a mannat to make him say yes to the film. I think for 10 or 12 days I became a vegetarian so that he says yes."

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released in 2020. In the story, we see an ambitious Gunjan Saxena aiming to become a pilot after being drawn by the idea of life in a cockpit. She also serves the country in the Kargil War. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

In the trailer of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, we see the on-screen chemistry between Janhvi and Rajkummar's characters. The story follows a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi's dream of becoming a cricketer is shattered, so he realizes it through his wife, who also loves the game.

Helmed by director Sharan Sharma, the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is all set to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Mr & Mrs Mahi star Janhvi Kapoor on wearing rented clothes and jewelry: 'Bhaade ke hain, lautana padta hai'