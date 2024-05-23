Mr & Mrs Mahi star Janhvi Kapoor on wearing rented clothes and jewelry: 'Bhaade ke hain, lautana padta hai'

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in the upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. For it, the lead actors are working hard as they are promoting the film online and offline. Amidst encouraging fans to watch the movie once it releases, Janhvi spoke about wearing rented clothes that stylist sources in a new interview.

She said that she wears customized clothes but later returns them and also opened up about having no qualms about repeating outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor wears rented clothes and jewelry

Janhvi Kapoor recently made heads turn wearing cricket ball-themed outfits. In a recent appearance on Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, she revealed that she often wears clothes that have been rented and sourced by her stylists.

The actress also candidly said the ensemble that she wore on the episode was also ‘bhaade ka.’ “Whenever the stylists call for clothes, they’re mostly rented. The shoes and rings are mine but the necklace and bracelets are not mine. The shirt is also not mine. Bhaade ke hain!” janhvi shared.

The Mili actress further informed that those outfits and accessories are customized for her and once an event is over, following the public appearance, her stylists return the clothes, shoes, and jewelry.

“Of course, these are customised for me, but they’ve all been rented. This entire look is put together by renting clothes and accessories. In sabko lautana padta hai (We have to return them) Does that qualify as being sustainable?” she asked.

Speaking about not having any qualms about repeating her clothes, Mrs. Mahi said that she repeats clothes. "Mera ek night suit hai which I refuse to let go of. It has the face of my favorite embossed on it,” she added.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's fun cricket match to promote Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

On May 13, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts to promote their upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi uniquely.

In the video, Rao can be seen asking Janhvi, "Mahi ready?" To which she said, "Lag jayegi chodho na aaj nehi khelte." (It might hurt so let's not play). Rajkummar with a serious face insisted her, "Arey kuch nehi hoga khelona" (Nothing will happen, let's play)

Janhvi was heard refusing again but Rao assured her that he was here. But the moment she hit the ball, it went straight to Rao's face which resulted in losing his teeth (actfully). After this, the actor funnily said, "Listen Mrs. Mahi, tum marti nehi ho, todti ho" (You don't play but destroy).

About the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's trailer showcased the on-screen chemistry between Janhvi and Rajkummar's characters. The trailer received a lot of love from fans.

The film follows a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi's dream of becoming a cricketer is shattered, so he realizes it through his wife, who also loves the game. The iconic Deha Tenu verse from the song Say Shava Shava in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham grabbed all the attention.

More about Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Helmed by director Sharan Sharma, the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

