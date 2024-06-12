Mirzapur QUIZ: Think you know it all about Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer web series? Answer these questions to prove it

The creators of Mirzapur have been generating excitement with the announcement of the highly anticipated third season of the show. Cinephiles are counting down the days as the show is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting July 5, 2024.

The previous two seasons have built up substantial anticipation, with each new season bringing its own unique charm to captivate our hearts. While we still have to wait to discover who the true King of Mirzapur is, we have prepared a quiz to refresh your memory.

Here's a quiz to test whether you are a true Mirzapur fan. The quiz features intriguing questions from Panjak Tripathi, Divyendu, and Ali Fazal's show and you have to guess them. Sounds simple? We hope it is. Click on start to begin

Your browser does not support the video tag.

About Mirzapur Season 3

Recently, the makers of Mirzapur announced the release date and before that the team celebrated the wrap of the third season's shooting. The show was announced during an event on March 19 that teased the new season. The third chapter will star will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Anjumm Sharma, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha and Isha Talwar among others.

