Did you know John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani didn’t speak after Salaam-E-Ishq's failure? Director on teaming after '20 years'; 'Huge comfort...'

Bollywood actor John Abraham and director Nikkhil Advani, who recently collaborated on Vedaa, had a long period of silence after their first project, Salaam-E-Ishq (2007), failed. Despite their initial setback, the two rekindled their bond 20 years later with Satyameva Jayate. Reflecting on their renewed partnership, Nikkhil shared “There is a huge amount of comfort working with him, sitting with him.”

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Nikkhil Advani revealed that he and John Abraham had little contact after their film Salaam-E-Ishq. It wasn’t until they collaborated on Satyameva Jayate that their friendship was rekindled. Nikkhil noted that during their time apart, they were both focused on their separate projects and didn’t connect. They later worked together on Nikkhil’s Batla House, and now enjoy a strong and comfortable professional bond, with Nikkhil expressing how at ease he feels working with John.

When questioned about John Abraham’s reaction to the failure of Salaam-E-Ishq, Nikkhil Advani humorously remarked that they didn’t speak for 20 years after the film’s release. He added, “After Salaam-E-Ishq, I chose not to talk to anybody.” Salaam-E-Ishq was released 17 years ago, while their reunion came with Satyameva Jayate, which premiered 6 years ago.

Reflecting on the failure of Salaam-E-Ishq, Nikkhil Advani admitted that the experience deeply affected him. He revealed that he fled Mumbai and secluded himself at his bungalow in Alibaug, cutting off communication even with his daughter. "I ran away from Mumbai and went to Alibaug. I just went to my bunglow, I just shut everything. I didn’t speak to anyone, not even to my daughter,” he shared.

Advertisement

Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham have teamed up again for Vedaa, which also stars Sharvari Wagh. Released on August 15, the film is produced by Aseem Arora and supported by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. It also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Kshitij Chauhan in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Vedaa star John Abraham reveals his first salary after MBA was Rs 6500; says 'My lunch would cost Rs 6'