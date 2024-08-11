Salman Khan ‘feels very bad’ if his films collect less than Rs 300 cr, reveals Nikkhil Advani: ‘I don’t want to carry the burden…’

Salman Khan movies have always set a new benchmark for others to follow and that makes Nikkhil Advani feel burdened for some reason. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, the filmmaker was asked about the reason for not collaborating with the superstar more frequently.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho director shared in Hindi that it is a presumed mandate that Salman Khan's films have to make ₹300 crore. “If his film collects less than ₹300 crore, then he feels really bad. It has to be that big. I do not want that burden. I want to sleep well at night. I do not want to carry the burden of making that ₹300 crore film. I want to make films that I want to,” Nikkhil expressed.

For the unversed, Advani and Salman have previously worked together in films like Salaam-E-Ishq, and Hero. While professionally things might not have been working for the duo, Nikkhil called the actor his ‘messiah’ and that he loves him immensely. According to the 53-year-old, Khan is on his emergency contact.

“I know he will leave everything and come. Even if he is doing the biggest action scene, if someone calls him, he will say, ‘I will go, this person is in trouble.’ He is the messiah of the industry. But I don’t want to have that stress of ₹300-400 crore. If it happens, great, but I don’t want that stress,” the Batla House director said.

On the work front, Nikkhil Advani is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama Vedaa. Starring John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, this Aseem Arora writing will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. For those who don’t know, Vedaa is clashing with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar-fronted Khel Khel Mein at the box office.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, will soon prepping for the 18th season of his controversial reality show Bigg Boss. On the movie front, he has AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar being presented by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is eyeing a release on Eid 2025.

