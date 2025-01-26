Did You Know Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra were once abused in a restaurant? Here's what happened next

Rakesh Roshan, known for delivering unforgettable cinematic gems, recently shared a fascinating anecdote from his past. The celebrated filmmaker recalled a moment when he and legendary actor Jeetendra were verbally attacked by a drunk man at a restaurant. While Roshan’s initial instinct was to confront the offender, Jeetendra’s composed approach turned the situation around.

During an interaction with Fever FM, Rakesh Roshan narrated an incident from his past involving Jeetendra. He stated, "Once Jeetendra and I were sitting at a restaurant. A drunk man was sitting right in front of us. For some reason, he began to abuse us, taking our names." The unexpected behavior left Roshan visibly angered.

The director recalled, “I said to Jeetendra, ‘Jeetu, I think we should speak to him.’ Jeetu said, ‘Let’s go. Let’s keep quiet.” He pointed out that being public figures made them easy targets. Instead, he suggested they quietly leave.

This response left a lasting impression on Roshan, teaching him the value of walking away from unnecessary conflict with dignity.

Previously, in a chat with Movie Talkies, Rakesh Roshan addressed speculation about Jadoo making a comeback in the Krrish series. Without giving much away, he clarified that the script was complete but refused to confirm any details, urging fans not to fall for rumors.

Roshan expressed confidence in the project, revealing plans to begin work on Krrish 4 once everything was in place. He explained that the delay stemmed from the film’s massive budget, which was necessary to maintain the scale and quality of the story.

The director emphasized his commitment to ensuring the project’s grandeur, stating that compromising on the budget would diminish the film's impact.

