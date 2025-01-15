Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai director Rakesh Roshan claims South films are not ‘progressing’; says, ‘They play on safe grounds’

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has charmed fans with his contributions to Indian cinema through his acting, direction, and production ventures. While the discussion on South vs. Bollywood films continues to stir the internet, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai director has come forward to share his thoughts, stating that South films are not "progressing."

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Rakesh Roshan noted that South films are "grounded" and continue to rely on traditional song-action-dialogue emotions. "They’re not progressing. Technically, they are, but storytelling-wise, they’re doing the same formulas that work. They’re successful because they’re not breaking any path,” he said.

According to Roshan, the Hindi film industry is "breaking paths." He explained his point by citing his own example, highlighting that after making Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, he didn’t want to make another romantic film. Instead, he created Koi Mil Gaya, which introduced Hrithik Roshan’s character as a superhero. “These are the challenges we took. They don’t take them. They play on safe grounds,” he further added.

Rakesh Roshan is currently enjoying the re-release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai , which was originally released back in 2000. The film introduced his son, Hrithik Roshan, and Ameesha Patel to the industry. Over the years, the romantic drama has attained cult status among cinephiles.

In another interview with Bollywood Hungama, Roshan revealed that after his son’s big-screen debut, he was shot in broad daylight in Mumbai as he was leaving his office. Despite being shot with two bullets, the filmmaker drove himself to the hospital and recovered.

Soon after, he found out that some underworld criminals wanted Hrithik Roshan to work in a film funded by them. However, since Rakesh Roshan refused their demands, he had to face the consequences. “I never gave any indication that Hrithik could do a film for them,” the director told the publication, adding that he kept giving them excuses, saying Hrithik had no dates.

