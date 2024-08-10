Did you know Raveena Tandon once opted out of a Shah Rukh Khan film due to 'uncomfortable and objectifying' costume?

Raveena Tandon recently shared that she declined a film with Shah Rukh Khan due to concerns about her costumes. While she didn’t disclose the film's title or further details, she mentioned that the outfits were 'uncomfortable'. She said, "They were not something I would feel comfortable wearing, and I thought they were a bit too objectifying."

Raveena Tandon shared that she was on the verge of signing the said film with Shah Rukh Khan, but ultimately chose not to proceed due to concerns over the costumes. She told Filmfare, "They were not something I would feel comfortable wearing, and I thought they were a bit too objectifying," which played a key role in her decision to walk away from the project.

When Shah Rukh Khan learned that Raveena Tandon was withdrawing from their film, she explained her reasons for not being able to wear the 'strange' costumes. She recounted that Shah Rukh was surprised and questioned her decision. She revealed, "He said, 'Are you mad? Why are you saying no now?’" especially since they were working together on films like Jaadu and Zamaana Deewana, and had a good rapport.

Raveena also went on to describe Shah Rukh as one of the 'wittiest, warmest, and most gentlemanly co-actors' she has worked with. She told him that the costumes made her feel uncomfortable and self-conscious.

Advertisement

Raveena and Shah Rukh teamed up in the 1995 movie Zamana Deewana, but Raveena has previously expressed her thoughts on the chances they missed to work together more. She revealed that she was offered the part that Juhi Chawla eventually played in Yash Chopra's Darr, but she turned it down because she felt uneasy about some of the scenes.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon's recent projects include Patna Shukla, Ghudchadi, and Karmma Calling. Her next film, Welcome to the Jungle, features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, and Lara Dutta. As the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise, it is expected to hit theaters during the Christmas season in 2024.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan marked his return with Pathaan, followed by the record-breaking Jawan. His year ended with Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Next, he's set to star in King, a gangster film featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to be honored with Pardo alla Carriera award at 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland