Did you know Salman Khan had to change his dates for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan because of Raghav Juyal? Kill actor admits feeling ashamed

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal is enjoying the success of his recently released action movie Kill. He has received critical acclaim for his role and garnered high praise from both fans and critics. Although he stands out for his groundbreaking performance in Kill, he had previously shared screen space with Salman Khan. Recently, he revealed that he was shooting for both Kill and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan simultaneously and recalled an experience that made him feel embarrassed.

Raghav Juyal recalls Salman Khan changed dates for Kill

In a recent appearance on Mashable India, the ABCD actor recalled his time shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Kill simultaneously. “I was going crazy. Bhai had to change the dates for Kill. I felt so ashamed then because it became a big deal. I somehow managed both. Because I couldn’t leave Kill at all. I had worked hard for this movie".

Raghav revealed that balancing his commitment to Kill with his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a challenging task. He mentioned that he enjoyed working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, likening the experience to an amusement park, particularly because of working with Salman Khan.

He described Salman as an amusement park without a ticket and shared that he stayed at Salman's farm for two days, where he swam and rode dirt bikes, thoroughly enjoying himself.

Raghav further commented that working with Salman is always a memorable experience. He expressed his gratitude to the Tiger actor for being kind and accommodating in rearranging his schedule for Kill, which enabled him to give his best to both projects.

In the film, Lakshya plays the role of Amrit, an army commando who is in love with Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), but she is being forced into an engagement with someone else, prompting Amrit to try to stop the wedding.

Simultaneously, Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves begin a killing spree on the same train that Amrit is traveling on, leading Amrit to take on the mission of protecting the passengers from violent criminals.

