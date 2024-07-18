Kill star Lakshya says he ‘lost confidence’ after Dostana 2 and Bedhadak got shelved: ‘Morale was shaking and going down’

Actor Lakshya is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Kill. However, little did we know that Kill was not intended to be his debut project. Before this, two movies in which he was supposed to star were shelved, leaving the budding actor devastated. Recently, Lakshay decided to break his silence on this matter.

Lakshya opens up on shelved projects Dostana 2 and Bedhadak

In an interview with News18, The Kill actor shared his experience of being deeply affected by the cancellation of Dostana 2 and Bedhadak.

He said, "My first film didn’t work out for me. The second film also didn’t happen for me. Samajh nahi aa raha tha ki Bedhadak hogi ya nahi hogi. Somewhere, I was losing that confidence as an actor and human being. My morale was shaking and going down. It wasn’t like I had given up but I was constantly asking myself, what’s next?”

Speaking about how that period also led to a sense of desperation, he mentioned that he wouldn’t describe himself as feeling under-confident because it’s quite a strong term, but it did deeply affect him. He expressed an urgent need for a film opportunity, emphasizing his need for work.

The Kill actor noted that while there were discussions about his film debut, it simply wasn’t coming together, and he wasn’t sure if things would work out as planned.

Lakshya talks about Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

Lakshya reflected on his experience on the set of Dostana 2 with Kartik and Janhvi, mentioning that he felt pressured being on a Dharma set. He recalled having a long walking shot without dialogue, noting he was nervous rather than excited.

With his background in television, he felt confident facing the camera and walking, as these were skills everyone knew. However, he had to adapt his walk for the character, which made him apprehensive about potentially tripping.

Lakshya reflected on the experience, realizing the significance of being on a Dharma set. He understood the magnitude for an actor, especially with Dostana 2's scale and production value resembling those seen on television or in films. He acknowledged that it had taken him seven years to achieve this milestone with Dharma.

