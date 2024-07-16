Kill: Makers issue official statement over remake rights of film; clarify 'Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet'

Lakshya recently made his acting debut with Karan Johar-backed film Kill. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's directorial has been allowed for an English version and now Dharma Productions issued a statement regarding the Indian version. They refused the Indian language versions remake of the film and penned a note.

On July 16, a while ago, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram account and issued a clarification over Lakshya starrer Kill's remake rights amid the ongoing speculation about the film's Indian remakes.

The statement read, "Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet" and captioned the post, "Clarification regarding the remake rights of our film, KILL"

Variety reported that Chad Stahelski and his production company 87Eleven Entertainment will make the film's English version.

The report also added a joint statement released by Kill producers - Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain.

It read, "When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theatres chant 'Kill! Kill! Kill!' was like seeing that vision come alive. As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement coming before the original film's release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured."

John Wick director Chad Stahelski said in a statement that Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies he has seen recently.

More about Kill

In the movie, Lakshya played the role of Amrit who is an army commando. Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is the love of his life but she is forcefully engaged to someone else, he tries to stop that marriage from happening.

Meanwhile, Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves go on a killing spree on the same train that Amrit is on. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Meanwhile, produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill was released on July 5.

