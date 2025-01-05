Did You Know Salman Khan tried to spike Dabangg co-star Sonu Sood’s drink? here’s what happened next 

Sonu Sood is one of the actors known for his disciplined lifestyle and dedication to fitness. He recently shared an interesting anecdote about his Dabangg co-star Salman Khan,, known for his playful personality. The actor revealed that the superstar tried different ways to make him drink, including attempts to spike his drink. But, since he had never drunk, he preferred to stay away from Alcohol.

In a new interview with Jist, Sonu Sood mentioned that Salman Khan, his close friend, would often tease him by smartly handing over a drink with alcohol. Citing one such incident, he said, "Salman bhai was very fond of saying, 'Ek kaam kar, Red Bull ke andar daal ke laa thodi' (Mix some alcohol in Red Bull and bring it)." But, none of these attempts were successful because the Jodhaa Akbar actor is committed to his alcohol-free lifestyle.

The Happy New Year actor shared that Khan once attempted to spike his drink with the hope that he might be able to convince Sonu to try alcohol. However, Sonu's firm stance on staying away from alcohol didn't let it happen.

He further shared that the Tiger 3 actor had no ill intentions and just tried to persuade him, which was fine for him. But he never gave in. Sood explained, "He used to hand me a glass slyly, and I used to give it back. He kept looking at my glass if I gave it to someone else. When someone has a hobby of drinking, they like others to drink as well, which is fine. But nahi pee kabhi (I never tried alcohol), I never felt like it."

Apart from the superstar, many other co-stars also tried to make Sonu sood taste or drink alcohol, but he admitted that he never felt like going for it and has no regrets. At the same time, he shared that although he has a boring diet, he follows it to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The actor has a simple and strict diet that includes a small bowl of dal, rice for lunch, and a few other things that have helped him maintain his fitness levels.

On the work front, Sonu Sood is busy promoting his upcoming action-entertainer, Fateh, which will also mark his directorial debut. The film is insipred from Real-life cybercrime cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and more that is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025.

