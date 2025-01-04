EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Govinda returning with Partner 2 would be great idea, says Sunita Ahuja; ‘Public ne pasand…’

Salman Khan and Govinda succeeded in making the audience laugh-out-loud with their partnership in the 2007 romantic-comedy film, Partner. While David Dhawan’s film became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year, it also made the pairing of the two actors a hit. Hence, when Sunita Ahuja was asked if she would like her husband to return to the big screen with Khan, she stated that Partner 2 would have been a good idea as the public liked their acting together. Read on!

While talking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja reacted to her husband and Salman Khan working together. She stated that their earlier movie Partner was a good film. Hence, she wants both actors to work together in Partner 2.

“Partner 2 ka boht maine bhi suna he tha, par mujhey bhi nhi pata kya hua. Karenge toh acha he hai, public ne pasand toh kiya he tha dono ko. (I had heard lots about Partner 2 but I don’t know what happened about the project. It would be great if they do it. The audience liked them together.),” stated Sunita.

In the chat, the Hero No. 1 actor’s wife opened up about Varun Dhawan being compared to her husband. Sharing her two cents on the matter, Sunita further stated, “Bolte hai, compare karte hai but kyun bolte hai mereko ye samajh me nahi aata hai. Usko bhi toh kharaab lagta hoga na k mujhey Salman se compare karte hai, Chi-Chi bhaiya se karte hai but I don’t understand karte kyun ho. (People compare him but I don’t understand why they do so. He would also feel bad for being compared to Salman Khan and Chi-Chi bhaiya.)”

Elaborating further, she said, “Jo aadmi bachpan se, dekh dekh ke… uske dad (David Dhawan) ki 17-18 pictures ki hai Govinda ne. Toh naturally thoda toh aa jaaega na. Bachpan se chulbula bacha tha vo. (The man who has seen Govinda work with his dad in 17-18 movies. Naturally, a little resemblance might be there. Since childhood, Varun has been a happy-go-lucky child.)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar releasing on Eid 2025.

