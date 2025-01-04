Sonu Sood shares he didn't take any credit for award-winning scenes he wrote for Bollywood and South movies for THIS reason: 'Directors requested...'

Sonu Sood is set to debut as a writer with his action film Fateh, which he also directs and produces. He revealed that he wrote award-winning scenes for Bollywood and South films but never took credit, as he wasn't the primary writer. Sonu shared that directors often recorded his ideas because they were impressed by his descriptions, but he never sought recognition, believing in the collaborative nature of filmmaking.

In an interview with News 18, Sonu Sood opened up about his contributions and said, “I’ve put down ideas in the scripts of various films that I’ve done in south and Bollywood. A lot of them went on to win awards in the writing category. But I never took credit because I wasn’t the primary writer of those films."

He shared that he often reworked scenes when he wasn’t initially satisfied with the scripts. Despite not being the credited writer, he was keen to offer fresh ideas, ensuring they aligned with the film’s core theme while respecting its original vision.

The Dabangg actor reminisced about how his writing impressed some of the biggest filmmakers. He shared, "While I would narrate my ideas, some of the biggest directors requested me if they could record me on a dictaphone or on their phones as they liked what I was describing."

These recorded scenes then became the foundation for scripts, leading to their eventual success. He chuckled as he recalled how these ideas, narrated orally, went on to become hugely popular in several films, with many renowned names incorporating his scenes into their works.

Sonu went on to explain, “I never felt the need to take credit because we’re all part of one film." He said that while it feels good when scenes he conceived are appreciated, Fateh was a different journey altogether.

The Simmba actor revealed that during the shoot of the film, he always kept a pen and paper handy, writing down lines inspired by his personal experiences.

Sonu Sood explained how his flair for writing developed, attributing it to his mother’s influence. He shared that those who know him can attest to his natural ability to weave scenes together seamlessly when narrating, almost as if reading from a book.

He believes he inherited this skill from his mother, an English and History professor, who would write poetic letters to him. He would reply in a similar style, and she often encouraged him to keep writing, always praising his talent.

Sonu reflected on how his mother's words about writing stayed with him, shaping his journey. He revealed that Fateh is the culmination of years of thoughts he had jotted down in his diary.

He admitted he hadn’t fully understood her advice to keep his writing alive until she passed away, but since then, he has made it a habit to write down any idea that comes to mind. Over time, these thoughts evolved into scenes and character developments for his work.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood is all set to showcase his directorial skills with Fateh, an action-packed thriller that's generating a lot of buzz.

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Set to release on January 10, Fateh promises to deliver an action-packed ride for moviegoers.

