Aishwarya Rai’s iconic wedding lehenga from Jodha Akbar makes its way to the Oscars Academy Museum

Aishwarya Rai has once again attracted global attention, but this time, it is not about her charm. Instead, it is for the decades-old legacy of her celebrated role in Jodha Akbar (2008). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently shared a short clip from the epic historical movie, fully marking a major milestone for the actress. In a teaser, the Academy announced that Jodha's wedding lehenga from the movie is set to be displayed at the prestigious Academy Museum as part of an upcoming show.

The lehenga has become one of the most talked-about pieces of fashion in Bollywood. Created by the celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, its intricately embroidered fabric, rich in hues, captured the grandeur and opulence cherished by the Mughal emperors. This iconic outfit has become a symbol of Indian cinema. Aishwarya Rai's performance as Jodha, the princess of Amer, did full justice to the stunning lehenga, elevating it to a timeless representation of regal elegance.

The Academy Museum will showcase the wedding lehenga worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodha Akbar (2008). This information was shared by the Academy in an Instagram post, accompanied by a stunning montage from the film.

"A lehenga fit for a queen," they captioned, highlighting Aishwarya in her breathtaking red wedding lehenga, worn during the iconic marriage scene between her character, Jodha, and Emperor Akbar, played by Hrithik Roshan. The post further celebrated the grandeur of the lehenga, calling it "a feast for the eyes: vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, and a hidden gem—quite literally. Look closely, and you’ll spot a peacock, India’s national bird, made entirely of jewels."

The Academy continued to praise the legendary costume designer Neeta Lulla, stating, "Neeta Lulla didn’t design a costume; she crafted a legacy."

The iconic lehenga, intricately embroidered with zardozi work and detailed with a jewel-encrusted peacock, remains one of the most unforgettable pieces of Bollywood fashion. Neeta Lulla’s brilliant design captured the essence of Mughal royalty and brought the character of Jodha to life, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

With this announcement, the Academy Museum will celebrate the legacy of Jodha Akbar and the astounding artwork behind the film’s costumes. This recognition of the lehenga is a moment of immense pride for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neeta Lulla, and the entire creative team, as it joins the ranks of iconic cinematic fashion globally.

