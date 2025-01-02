'Ranbir Kapoor did very well' says Sonu Sood as he reacts to comparisons of Fateh's action sequences with Animal; 'In a single shot...'

Sonu Sood not only stars in the action-thriller Fateh but also makes his directorial debut with it. The trailer showcases thrilling action scenes, with some viewers noting similarities to Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking on the comparisons, Sood praised Kapoor, saying, "Ranbir did very well," and explained, "In a single shot, we show my character killing 70 people, and since we had already shown the fighters' faces, we reused them with masks for the rest of the sequences and that led to similarity."

In an exclusive interview with India Today Digital, Sonu Sood acknowledged the feedback with humility and provided an insight into the creative choices and logistical constraints behind the sequences.

The actor-director praised Animal and Ranbir Kapoor’s performance mentioning that he loved the action in the film. Regarding the use of masked fighters, Sood clarified that it was a practical decision, driven by necessity, rather than just a creative choice.

Sonu Sood explained that their challenge was hiring around 70-80 fighters for three major action sequences. He mentioned that in one shot, his character was shown killing 70 people, but due to a shortage of available fighters for the remaining sequences, they decided to reuse the same fighters, this time with masks, since their faces had already been shown earlier.

He went on to explain that while they acknowledged the possibility of people drawing comparisons to Animal, the decision was driven by technical necessity. The fighters were brought in from Mexico and South Africa, and it wasn't practical to replace them on short notice. Therefore, reusing the same fighters was the most feasible option.

Advertisement

In response to comments regarding the film’s intense action scenes, Sonu Sood defended the approach, highlighting the changing preferences of audiences for more gripping and high-stakes action.

He explained that "gore is what people enjoy these days," but emphasized that it should be executed stylishly, with technical excellence, and remain rooted in reality. He added that the intention was to film the action sequences in a way that would feel both innovative and fresh.

The makers of Fateh earlier released an exciting, action-filled trailer for upcoming film. In the trailer, Sonu Sood portrays a man with a troubled past, embarking on a mission to rescue Jacqueline Fernandez from a Chinese cyber mafia led by Naseeruddin Shah.

See here:

The trailer is packed with intense action and violence, culminating in a scene where Sood, covered in blood, drags an adversary using a hammer. Both Sonu and Jacqueline are seen in high-energy action roles, and their on-screen chemistry has been well-received by fans.

Advertisement

This film also marks Sood's debut as a director. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, with co-production by Ajay Dhama. Fateh also stars Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The movie is scheduled for release in theaters on January 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is set to release in theaters on March 20, 2025.

He also has Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana in the pipeline. This magnum opus also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and KGF star Yash, among many others, in pivotal roles. Ramayana Part One and Two will hit theaters during the Diwali celebrations of 2026 and 2027. Additionally, he has Dhoom 4 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park lined up.

ALSO READ: Bol Do Na Zara singer Armaan Malik finally gets married to Aashna Shroff; dreamy PICS from their wedding are now VIRAL