Despite Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan calling Sonu Sood again to play villain in Dabangg 2, he rejected the role for THIS reason

Actor Sonu Sood recently shared that Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan had offered him the role of Chhedi Singh's brother in Dabangg 2. However, he turned it down. For those unaware, Sonu portrayed the primary antagonist, Chhedi Singh, in the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg. In a recent interview, the Fateh actor revealed that he found the role uninteresting, which led to his decision to decline it.

In a recent interview, Sonu Sood revealed that he had been offered the main villain role in Dabangg 2, but he chose to decline it. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Sonu explained that Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, whom he considers family, approached him again to play the role of Chhedi Singh’s brother.

Sonu emphasized the importance of being able to say "no" when something doesn't feel right, sharing that the role didn’t excite him. He recalled telling Salman and Arbaaz, "I’m not feeling excited about this role, so how can I do it?" They were understanding, replying, "It's okay, no issues."

Sonu also mentioned that when Dabangg 2 was released, Salman invited him to the premiere, and he attended. While both Dabangg and Dabangg 2 were major hits, Dabangg 3 did not perform as well at the box office.

Sood is set to appear in the upcoming action film Fateh, which also marks his debut as a director and producer. During promotional interviews with DNA India, Sonu discussed how he turned down some of the best opportunities in Bollywood, explaining that his work in South cinema gave him the confidence to do so.

He shared that the diverse roles he portrayed in South films were deeply satisfying, and his experiences there played a key role in his growth as an actor. Sonu expressed his gratitude for working with top talent in the South, describing it as his learning ground.

He added that his time in the South gave him the courage to reject Bollywood offers, with the mindset that he would only take on projects he truly believed in, saying, "If I do it, I'll do it well; otherwise, I won't do it at all." Fateh is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 10, 2025.

