Did you know Shah Rukh Khan initially took villain roles because he was called ‘ugly’? Actor recalls, ‘Didn’t look like Swiss chocolate’

Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as Bollywood's romance king, recently opened up about the struggles he encountered early in his career during the Locarno Film Festival 2024. He shared a candid memory of receiving a blunt critique from a director who called him "ugly." King Khan recalled, "He [a director] said the most attractive part of you is that you’re very ugly, you know, because all these heroes, they look really Swiss chocolate-like. I didn’t look like Swiss chocolate."

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the director's criticism by opting for roles that diverged from the conventional hero image, embracing darker and more nuanced characters.

As per Times Now, during the 77th Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan reflected on a past experience where a director commented on his unconventional looks. The director pointed out that, unlike other actors who had the polished appearance of ‘Swiss chocolate’, Khan's distinct and less traditional appearance was his most appealing feature. Khan shared this memory while speaking with the festival's director, Giona A. Nazzaro, illustrating how his unique look set him apart in the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the director's critique by deciding to take on roles that strayed from the typical hero image. He chose to portray darker, more complex characters. The Dunki actor shared that this early experience prompted him to take on villainous roles, including his part in Yash Chopra’s Darr, which was shot in Switzerland.

Advertisement

During this period, Yash Chopra approached him with a surprising offer for a romantic lead, remarking, "I want to cast you in a love story. You don’t look such a bad guy." This led to Khan being cast in the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra. Reflecting on the shift in his career, SRK humorously noted, "I’m now the Swiss chocolate boy."

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with Locarno’s career achievement award. The session was lively and interactive, with the audience singing along to some of his popular songs. Khan also demonstrated his iconic arms-outstretched pose, revealing that it was a clever move choreographer Saroj Khan devised to help him avoid complicated dance steps.

At the same festival, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his upcoming action film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In a now-viral video, the actor confirmed his next project, titled King. He mentioned that he needs to prepare for the role by shedding some weight and increasing his flexibility to handle the physical demands of the action sequences. Khan, who received the Pardo alla Carriera award at the festival, also shared that he has been contemplating this project for the past few years.

Advertisement

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan's mother gave son THIS condition for watching movie in theater for first time