When Shah Rukh Khan's mother gave son THIS condition for watching movie in theater for first time

Shah Rukh Khan was recently at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland where he was honored with a prestigious award. After the ceremony, he interacted with the audience and responded to some of the curious questions from his fans. This is when the 58-year-old went back in time and recalled how his mom took him to watch his first movie in a cinema hall.

The Jawan star stated that in school, Hindi wasn’t his strongest subject. Hence, his mom had a condition that she would take him to watch a movie in a theatre only if he got full marks, a 10 on 10 in Hindi dictation. Shah Rukh Khan was so excited and determined to watch the movie on the big screen, that he copied one answer from a friend and eventually got full marks, the actor recalled.

As promised, his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, then took him to watch a film in a theatre for the first time. Coincidentally, the movie was Yash Chopra's 1973 thriller Joshila. The Pathan actor was quick to state that it was the filmmaker with whom he ended up making the maximum number of films of his career, later in life.

During the interaction, Shah Rukh also credited Chopra for being the catalyst in bringing him to the coveted film festival in Switzerland and getting the award. “So, life is connected,” DNA quoted him saying. To refresh your memory, Khan and Chopra, worked in movies like Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and more. Not just this, the veteran filmmaker’s son, Aditya Chopra also filmed his directorial debut movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with SRK and Kajol. The movie has today become a cult classic.

The Indian megastar also spoke about his bonds with his parents and stated that when they left him and went to their heavenly abode, he wanted to leave his hometown, New Delhi. He admitted that he thought he might get some roles or she could work in front of television. He came to Mumbai in 1990 with the thought that he would work for a year, earn Rs 1 lakh, buy himself a house, and then go back and become a scientist or a mass communication journalist.

Soon after his stints in TV, he moved to films and got “little bits and pieces roles.” Then one thing led to another and since then, he hasn’t returned to his hometown.

