Did you know Shah Rukh Khan is behind Dil Se being Preity Zinta's debut movie? Here's how

Preity Zinta is more than a pretty face, dimpled cheeks, and magical eyes. She is an acclaimed and talented actress who proved her mettle with her debut movie Dil Se. Even though it was a supporting role, she was highly lauded for her stint in the romantic thriller film.

But did you know that before Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala’s movie, she had already filmed for Soldier and Kya Kehna? Read on to know why Mani Ratnam’s directorial movie became her first film.

Ramesh Taurani reveals how Dil Se turned out to be Preity Zinta's debut film

The 1998 movie Soldier was Preity Zinta's first film as a lead actor. However, before the Abbas–Mustan movie could be released, Shah Rukh Khan intervened and Dil Se became her debut feature. Talking about this with News18 Showsha, producer Ramesh Taurani, shared that they had signed Preity Zinta for Kya Kehna first, but the film was released a little late, in the year 2000.

However, while it was being made, the actress was cast in Soldier opposite Bobby Deol. The producer further revealed that they had a contract with Zinta that their movie would be released first no matter what. Around this time, she received an offer for Dil Se and they allowed her to take on that small part. Having said that, they stayed put on the contract they had with her.

But it so happened that Dil Se got made on time and Soldier was also ready to release. But Ramesh Taurani’s Soldier was delayed because the music of Bobby’s film Qareeb was to be released in June. Looking at all the delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Mani Ratnam contacted him asking to release Dil Se before Soldier. The producer agreed to it and that’s how Dil Se released before Soldier and Kya Kehna.

Advertisement

Soldier 2 shoot to begin in 2025

In the same chat, Ramesh Taurani opened up about the sequel of Soldier. Responding positively, he mentioned that shooting for the film would begin next year. However, he didn’t confirm Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta's presence in the film. According to him, this crucial decision about the cast would depend on how the story takes shape.

ALSO READ: Soldier 2 shoot to begin in 2025; will Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunite for sequel? Here’s what we know