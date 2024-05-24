Preity Zinta breaks silence on taking 6-year break from acting: 'I wanted to focus on my personal life'

Preity Zinta is making a grand comeback with her upcoming film Lahore 1947. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. Currently present at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, the actress shared insights into her hiatus from the screen.

Preity emphasized the significance of the biological clock for women and expressed that she wanted to prioritize her family during her break.

Preity Zinta on six-year acting hiatus

During an interview with DD India, Preity Zinta disclosed that she had been dedicating her time to her business ventures over the past six years. She also expressed that she wanted to prioritize her family during this period. She said, “I didn't want to do a film. I was focusing on business, I wanted to focus on my personal life. People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but there’s also a biological clock.”

She further added, "I've never dated anybody in the industry. I've never dated an actor. So the logical thing was I had to also have my own family. It's great to play various lives, but you shouldn't forget to live your life. So I wanted to have children. There's always a film."

Preity Zinta elaborated that she was also deeply enthusiastic about her business ventures as they offered her a new avenue of exploration. However, her primary focus remained on nurturing her personal life. She emphasized, “I really don't want to be an accomplished actor but a lonely person.”

She further remarked, “Everyone was telling me, ‘you're going to miss the bus, the truck, the plane, and the train,’ and I was like, okay. I am laughing now, but it's true and it's applicable to every woman who works out there.”

She expressed the desire for equality, striving to match men's efforts, yet acknowledging the lack of parity in reality. The biological clock prompts women to redirect their attention. Regarding her two-and-a-half-year-old children, she revealed experiencing conflicting emotions, finding joy in work but grappling with daily guilt for being absent. She added that her daughter Gia and son Jai's plead, ‘Mumma, please stay with us,’ which evoke tearful moments.

Preity Zinta on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Preity Zinta is preparing for her upcoming film Lahore 1947, where she will share the screen with Sunny Deol. Produced by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie is scheduled to release later this year.

