Did you know Shah Rukh Khan signed Baazigar after getting clearance from Deepak Tijori?

Deepak Tijori made a significant impact in Bollywood with notable films such as Aashiqui, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam, and Khiladi. Now a director, with his latest film being Tipppsy, Tijori recently shed light on his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, revealing that Khan did not commit to Baazigar until Tijori gave him clearance. He said, "We had an understanding that he wouldn’t say yes to them for Baazigar until they clarified with me. After that happened, I gave Shah Rukh the clearance, after which he confirmed with them. Until then, he didn’t give them the go-ahead."

In an interview with Indian Express, Deepak Tijori discussed his longstanding friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed some intriguing details about their professional interactions. Tijori shared that Shah Rukh did not approve his role in Baazigar until Tijori gave his consent.

According to Tijori, during their close friendship, they frequently spent time together both socially and personally. Tijori recalled visiting Khan’s home and discovering a VHS copy of A Kiss Before Dying. Since Tijori was already in talks with the film’s directors about this project, he was surprised to see it at Khan's place. Shah Rukh mentioned casually that the directors had sent him the film for the lead role, but he was waiting for Tijori’s approval before committing.

Tijori explained that there was an understanding between them that Shah Rukh would not confirm his participation in Baazigar until Tijori cleared it. Once Tijori gave his endorsement, Shah Rukh proceeded with the role. Tijori emphasized that their relationship remained positive, and the eventual casting was simply a matter of fate.

Advertisement

Deepak Tijori, who appeared in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, revealed that he initially failed his audition for the film but was later recommended by Aamir Khan. Tijori recalled that despite being rejected during the audition process, Aamir strongly advocated for his inclusion to director Mansoor Khan, which ultimately led to him being cast.

Tijori remembered feeling disheartened when he was called back after his initial rejection. He was focused on carving out his career, having just completed Aashiqui, and was involved in other projects. When Mahesh Bhatt invited him to his home for a brief meeting, he was surprised to be told that he needed to meet Mansoor Khan. Bhatt insisted, citing Aamir Khan’s recommendation, despite Tijori’s reservations about his previous rejection.

During the filming of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Tijori was initially unprepared and not in top physical shape, which was evident during his first scenes. Both Aamir and Mansoor were concerned about his readiness. However, Tijori revealed that he dedicated himself to intense training to fit the role of Shekhar Malhotra. Reflecting on his efforts, he expressed satisfaction that his hard work paid off, as his performance continues to resonate even decades later.

Advertisement

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, directed by Mansoor Khan, featured Ayesha Jhulka, and Pooja Bedi, among others apart from Aamir and Deepak.

ALSO READ: ‘Shah Rukh Khan ko 100 crore…’: Tabu’s reaction to internet’s craze for her and SRK’s collaboration is too good to miss