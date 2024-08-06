‘Shah Rukh Khan ko 100 crore…’: Tabu’s reaction to internet’s craze for her and SRK’s collaboration is too good to miss

Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu, two of the most talented actors in Bollywood, have shared the screen in a few films like Saathiya, Om Shanti Om, and others. There has been a lot of craze for their pairing on social media and fans keep hoping for a future collaboration between them. In a recent interview, Tabu, who was promoting her film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, reacted to this craze in a hilarious way.

In a conversation with We Are Yuvaa, Tabu revealed that she was aware of the enthusiasm of the fans who wanted her and Shah Rukh Khan to work together. Talking about when they would work together, Tabu playfully said, “Bas abhi main script likh rahi hun (I am just writing the script),” and then laughed.

She hilariously continued, “Shah Rukh Khan ko 100 crore pohchaungi ghar pe (I will send 100 crores at Shah Rukh Khan’s home).” Tabu added that then he would come and she’d ask him to reach Mehboob Studios where the shooting will happen.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha helmer Neeraj Pandey also chimed in during the joke and said that the director was negotiable. Playing along, Tabu stated that they will ask Neeraj and he would shoot the film.

Tabu concluded by saying, “Instagram ne toh bana di ho film (Instagram has already made the film), I don't think I need to do a film with him because the amount of thing that is going on, I think it's enough.”

Coming to the actress’ work front, she has already entertained audiences with her role in the heist comedy Crew earlier in 2024. Tabu received a lot of love for her performance as a cabin crew member alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

The romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha marking her reunion with Ajay Devgn was released in cinemas on August 2. Ajay and Tabu play the characters Krishna and Vasudha with Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar bringing their younger versions to life. Jimmy Shergill is also a part of the cast.

Presented by NH Studioz, AMKDT is a Friday Filmworks production. Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, it is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

