Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan took advance payment for THIS movie to buy his first house? Mukesh Khanna reveals

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his iconic mansion Mannat, a prominent landmark in Mumbai, was still on the path to stardom when he purchased his first house in the city. In a recent interview, his Guddu co-star Mukesh Khanna reminisced about this early milestone in Shah Rukh's career. Mukesh, who portrayed Khan's father in the 1995 film, mentioned that he had asked the film's producer for an advance payment to help him buy his first home.

On his show Bheeshm International, Mukesh Khanna talked about Shah Rukh Khan's first house. Khanna mentioned that during the time SRK was buying a house, he had approached the producer, Prem Lalwani, asking for an advance payment to make the purchase.

Back then, a house could be bought for around Rs 34-35 lakh. The money Shah Rukh earned from the film Guddu enabled him to buy his first house. Khanna noted that Lalwani made a kind gesture by paying Shah Rukh in full upfront, and Shah Rukh often mentioned that he had a house thanks to this film.

Later, the Jawan actor purchased his iconic house, Mannat, in Bandra. At his wife Gauri Khan's book launch event, he reminisced about the challenges they faced in making the house livable. He mentioned that when they bought Mannat, it was beyond their financial means. The house was in a state of disrepair and needed to be rebuilt, and they struggled with furnishing it. Unable to afford the fees of a designer they had consulted, he suggested that Gauri take on the role of the house's designer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Suhana Khan. The high-octane action thriller also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Varma in pivotal roles. King follows the journey of a mentor and his disciple as they navigate and survive against all odds. This film will feature the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, who takes on the role of the disciple.

The title King ties into the storyline, highlighting SRK's character as 'The King of The World… Underworld' in this thrilling narrative. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: The Khel of Titles: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gear up for King and Sikandar in 2025