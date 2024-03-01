Siddhant Chaturvedi on support during low phase; reveals Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt messaged him post Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Gully Boy, capturing audiences' hearts with his stellar performance. Since then, he has garnered widespread acclaim for his roles in projects like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In a recent interview, Siddhant opened up about the industry's support during times when some of his films didn't meet expectations. He shared that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stood out, as they were the only two individuals who sent him a long message after the release of Gehraiyaan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reaching out to him after Gehraiyaan

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Siddhant Chaturvedi was questioned about the support he received from the industry when some of his films failed to resonate with the audience. In response, the actor revealed that he maintained professional expectations rather than personal ones from the industry.

He expressed, "Everybody has been very nice and reached out to praise me if I am doing well. It’s not like when the phase was low (they did not)." Siddhant went on to mention some individuals who made a significant impact during tough times, singling out Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

He shared an instance where Ranbir Kapoor invited him over to simply hang out, as Ranbir doesn't frequent parties. During their conversation, when Siddhant expressed his uncertainties, Ranbir offered valuable advice, encouraging him to focus on his work without being distracted by others' activities. The actor recalled Ranbir saying to him: “No, keep working, don’t (get) agitated about other people doing 100 other things or being seen.”

Highlighting the support he received from Ranbir as well as his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, Siddhant disclosed, "Ranbir and Alia are the only two people who had sent me a long message after Gehraiyaan," emphasizing the kindness he received from them.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals Ayushmann Khurrana's advice and reflects on audience response to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

During the same conversation, Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared insights from his conversation with Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Recounting their exchange, Siddhant revealed that Ayushmann offered words of wisdom, highlighting the silver lining of experiencing challenges at an early age. Ayushmann advised Siddhant to navigate each step with care, emphasizing the importance of learning from early setbacks to better handle future situations.

Moreover, Siddhant disclosed a conversation with Ranbir Kapoor, where Ranbir shared that he had believed his film Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year would be his Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Ranbir imparted valuable insight, suggesting that success often comes when one least expects it, encouraging Siddhant to remain resilient in the face of uncertainty.

Reflecting on the response to his recent release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Siddhant admitted that he didn't have high expectations initially. However, he was pleasantly surprised by the positive reception the film received, noting that it resonated with a wider audience beyond the intended target group.

About Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The 2023 coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan depicted a poignant tale of friendship, delving into the profound impact of social media in contemporary society. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by a stellar team including Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film featured Siddhant alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. It premiered on Netflix on December 26.

