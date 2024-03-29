10 famous Brahmastra dialogues that are more than just 'Shivaaa'

Way before its release, cinephiles attached their expectations with the fantasy action-adventure film Brahmāstra: Part One- Shiva. The impressive ensemble cast, the glimpse of the promising VFX, the music, and the storyline became the talk of the town. Apart from that, the dialogues written by Hussain Dalal also grabbed a lot of attention. Let’s take a look at the 10 famous Brahmastra dialogues that have everyone tripping on them.

10 famous Brahmastra dialogues:

1. “Main aag se jalta nahi. Kuch rishta hai mera aag se. Aag mujhe jalati nahi.”

This Brahmastra dialogue was delivered by the hero of the film Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor) who lived a life of distress with the other orphan kids not knowing that he possesses a power like no other. But since fire could never hurt him, he knew that he had some relationship with it. Why not! After all, he possessed the Agniastra (the astra of fire) within himself.

2. “Roshni ek Light hai. Light woh roshni hai jo sabke andheron se badi hai.”

Indeed! Light is that energy that turns the darkest of nights into the brightest of days and so is love. It was love at first sight for Shiva. He started caring for and protecting Isha (played by Alia Bhatt), a London resident who was visiting India for the Durga Puja festival at her grandfather's pandal.

Advertisement

3. “Yeh Kahaani hai inn saare astro ke devta ki: Brahmastra.”

Raghu, lovingly known as Guruji (played by Amitabh Bachchan) was the leader of Brahmānsh and possessed the Prabhāstra. He wanted to make sure that the Brahmastra remained protected by the good folks. Hence, he gathered his army and told them the story of the powerful weapon that had the capability of destroying the world.

4. “Woh Brahmastra ki kismet ka sikandar hain; Shiva.”

Guruji was among the first ones who knew that Shiva was one of them and probably the only one who could save them and reunite all the people who wielded the different astras that eventually formed the Brahmastra.

5. “Tumhe apne power on karne ke liye apne aap ko on karna padega.”

Again, Guruji came to Shiva’s rescue and informed him that even though he had the superpower, he had to activate it to use it efficiently. Over time, the hero also realized that it was only when Isha was near him or they shared affection for each other that he was able to use his powers.

This reminds us of the popular Ranbir Kapoor dialogue, “Meri powers ka ek button hai, wo abhi off hai, usse on sirf sacha pyaar kar sakta hai aur vo button hai Isha. Isha mera button hai.”

6. “Tum jude huye ho Shiva hamari iss Astro ki duniya se kyunki tum khud ek Astra ho.”

While finding answers to the many questions that crossed his mind, Shiva ended up crossing paths with Guruji. Eventually, he guided him and made him realize that he was associated with the Brahmansh as he was one of the key astras of the world.

7. "Tum Brahmansh ke member ban jao, main tumhe DJ se dragon bana dunga."

Guruji knew who Shiva was and the powers he possessed. Hence, he tries to convince the orphan to leave his job as a disc jockey and join him to save the world from the antagonist Junoon. But since he couldn’t reveal all his cards to him prior to him joining Brahmansh, he lured him by saying that he would turn him into a dragon (pun intended).

Advertisement

8. “Hamara sirf ek maksad Brahmastra.”

The protectors of Brahmansh were in for a tough fight as they had Junoon (played by Mouni Roy) hunting them down and killing everyone who came in her way of attaining the Brahmastra. And her sole motive was to attain that power and be the undefeated controller of the world.

9. "Tum kaun? Shikari, tu cheetah, tu haathi, tu gainda, mai bandar."

Mohan Bhargav (played by Shah Rukh Khan) arrived for a brief second in the film but had a crucial role to play. He was an astronomy senior scientist and a member of the Brahmānsh who also wielded the Vanarāstra. Now, you know the reference behind him calling himself a monkey.

10. "Brahmastra ek Pizza hai, Pizza jaisa gol hai."

Shiva had the responsibility to not let the word around Brahmastra spread like wildfire. But he was in love with Isha who was becoming suspicious of his weird behaviors and superpower. Hence to explain to her what Brahmastra looked like, he used Pizza as a reference figure.

While Ayan Mukerji helmed the movie, he joined Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Namit Malhotra in co-producing it. The movie became a topic of discussion with the audience paying special attention to the dialogues written for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouri Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Let us know which of these famous Brahmastra dialogues live rent-free in your mind.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 12 Drishyam 2 dialogues as unforgettable as Ajay Devgn’s acting