Mouni Roy, known for her role in Naagin, is not just a talented actress in the entertainment industry but also stands out as a bold fashionista. She has always gone above and beyond, serving fierce and fashionable outfits. The diva recently shared some pictures in a gorgeous multicolored dress on her social media handles.

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in 'Warped Matter' embellished sheath dress

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Naagin actress shared a series of pictures in a 'Warped Matter' embellished sheath dress. She wrote in the caption, “It’s a fine kiss goodbye. But I’m better at saying hello!” The actress wore a multicolored embellished midi dress, styled by Akshay Tyagi. It featured a back zip closure.

The diva incorporated a pair of coordinating heels from Zara to elevate the overall appearance. Complementing the ensemble, she opted for understated accessories such as silver cocktail rings. Emphasizing her innate beauty, she enhanced her features with a hint of nourishing lip gloss and blush. Her hair was styled in a sleek and straight manner, parted in the middle and adorned with outward curls at the ends. This stunning dress carries a price tag of Rs. 120,000.

Fan reactions

As soon as Mouni Roy posted the pictures, her BFF Disha Patani commented, “My pretty.” Fans filled the comment section and expressed love for her look. One user wrote, “The one who came on earth and made this earth heaven with her Beauty.” Another user commented, “Your beauty cannot be captured on camera my queen. Aap bahut sundar lag rahe ho bilkul Nagin serial mein jese lagte the (You're looking very beautiful, just like you did in the Nagin serial).”

More about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy gained popularity with her stint on the supernatural thriller TV series Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2. This led her to become one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. Some of her other popular shows are Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. In 2010, Mouni played the role of Roop in Do Saheliyaan opposite Jatin Shah. Most recently, the actress was seen as one of the hosts of the reality show Temptation Island.

