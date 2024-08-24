Did you know Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao was paid just THIS amount for his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha? says 'work was important'

Rajkummar Rao made his debut with Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Even though the actor is now shouldering movies worth hundreds of crores, you’ll be shocked to know that he earned only Rs 11,000 for his first big-screen outing. Read on to learn this intriguing story that the Stree 2 actor shared in an interview with Raj Shamani.

Rao after moving to Mumbai did a role hunt for over a year only to find no opportunities. Sometime down he came across an ad for LSD casting and he quickly reached Dibakar's office. However, he was told to meet the casting director Atul Mongia. Rajkummar finally managed to arrange his number and upon reaching out, was asked to share his pictures. The 39-year-old did that again and again until Atul finally called him for an audition.

Rajkummar Rao shared that when he first went to give his audition, he wore ‘atrangi (weird) clothes; as per the briefing. He was asked, “What are you wearing? Do you have anything else?” and Rao said no. “I was like, 'S****, I'm gone, he doesn't like it.” The actor, however, gave the audition and after a few days received a call that Banerjee liked his audition.

However, they came up with a clause that Raj would have to shed some weight from his face and he readily agreed. “In one week, I lost significant weight. I ran a lot. I came back for the second and third rounds, and at last, there were two guys. Eventually, I got the call that everyone looks forward to,” Rajkummar recalled being finalized for the role and thinking that finally, he got his starting point.

“Of course, it didn't fetch me any money. I got ₹11000 for the first film. But it was not for the money, work was important,” Rao added.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Priya Sreedharan under the banner of ALT Entertainment, Love Sex Aur Dhokha also starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma among others. This film had a sequel released in 2024 which turned out to be a box office bomb.

