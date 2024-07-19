Stree 2 star Pankaj Tripathi reveals if box office failures disappoint him; says THIS about returning money to producers

Pankaj Tripathi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Having been in the industry for the last two decades, the seasoned star saw a fair share of commercial hits and box office failures. Recently, Tripathi said even in the unsuccessful film outings, he made sure that producers got their money back.

Do box office failures affect Pankaj Tripathi?

In an interview with News18, he said, “Not at all,” said the Mirzapur star adding that when he knows that he gave his 100 percent and stayed true to his craft, “Why should I feel bad about it?” Pankaj Tripathi further added that he is well versed in how the box office business works and according to him all the films he has done, despite whatever their box office fate was, eventually managed to pay back the producers.

“I know the math,” he added whose last big screen outing Mai Atal Hoon was a box office bomb. Pankaj Tripathi, however, continues to rule the OTT space. He was last seen in the third season of his hit Prime Video franchise Mirzapur where he plays the character of dreaded don Kaleen Bhaiya.

What made Pankaj Tripathi sign for a character like Kaleen Bhaiya?

In the same interview, the National-award winning actor said that what attracted him to his Mirzapur character is that the man isn’t a traditional don and neither he is power-hungry or aggressive. According to Tripathi, apart from his character’s profession, Kaleen Bhaiya is actually a very decent guy and it was him as an actor who made sure that the character feels relatable to the audience.

According to Pankaj Tripathi, one of the motives for doing Kaleen Bhaiya was to show the world that dons can be truly different than how they have been shown over the years on the big screen. “He talks to everyone with a lot of respect, except his wife. Par wahi toh charitra hai na samaaj ka,” Pankaj added.

Tripathi’s next Stree 2 will see a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein on August 15 this year.

