Stree 2 Cast Fees: How much did Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and more charge for this blockbuster?

Stree 2 has become a sensation just within a few days of its release. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, the movie has entered the Rs 100 crore club and has earned back its investment in no time. While you can find a detailed breakup of it here , the reports of the cast fee are also doing the rounds. Read on to know how much your favourite star earned as per a report by Free Press Journal.

According to the report, Shraddha charged Rs 5 crores for this installment - the second highest paycheck after Rajkummar Rao who earned Rs 6 crores for his role as Vicky. Season star Pankaj Tripathi on the other hand reportedly charged Rs 3 crores followed by Aparshakti Khurana who took home around Rs 70 lakhs. Abhishek Banerjee who played Jana in Stree 2 charged close to Rs 55 lakh.

The report also suggested that just for doing a cameo as Bhediya in this Amar Kaushik directorial, Varun Dhawan was paid a whopping Rs 2 crores. Other estimates published are either the same or really close to the numbers stated. The latest box-office report by Pinkvilla suggests, “The film is the first blockbuster of 2024. With a clean run and strong word of mouth, the film is looking to enter the Rs 400 crore club in Hindi by the end of its run.”

Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, our early estimates hint that Stree 2 might end up being the biggest success story in the post-pandemic world. This horror comedy also stars Atul Srivastava, Mushtaq Khan, Sunita Rajwar, and Anya Singh in key roles with a few more special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar.

Stree 2 clashed at the box office with John Abraham-fronted Vedaa and Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein, both of which are struggling at the box office.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Free Press Journal. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

