Did you know Tiger Shroff’s ‘Sandman’ shot from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Wallah Habibi is not result of VFX?

The much-awaited film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is finally set to arrive in cinemas in just two days. The trailer and the peppy soundtrack have created significant buzz among the audiences, who cannot wait to witness the action entertainer on the big screen. In the song Wallah Habibi, lead actor Tiger Shroff has a stunning shot amidst the sand, and now choreographer Bosco Martis has revealed that it is not the result of any visual effects but rather of pure hard work.

Bosco Martis reveals details about Tiger Shroff’s sand sequence in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Wallah Habibi

Today, April 9, choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram to share a slow-motion sequence of Tiger Shroff emerging from the sand and flaunting his toned back muscles. This moment has been featured as the actor’s opening shot in the song Wallah Habibi from the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Alongside the video, Bosco revealed in the caption, “So happy and proud to be sharing something that I was lucky to capture on Cinematic format. There’s No vfx done No camera tricks…. This visual is Pure hard work dedication and sacrifices made to achieve the OG SandMan.”

Calling Tiger an inspiration and sending love to the cast and crew of the film, Bosco expressed, “I was lucky to Visualize and capture this visual in my latest song. @tigerjackieshroff you always inspire all of us to give our best. Let’s have a fantastic release of #bmcm love to the entire team.”

Watch the video here!

Fan reactions to Tiger Shroff’s sand scene shared by Bosco Martis

Fans were left in awe of Tiger’s physique and were quick to convey their appreciation in the comments. One person compared his body to the superhero Hulk, stating, “Starting like hulk,” while another complimented Tiger by calling him, “Real action hero.”

A user said, “Proud of you Tiggy,” while one fan expressed excitement for the film, saying, “So much excited for BMCM.” Numerous others showered their praise and affection using heart and fire emojis.

About the track Wallah Habibi and film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Wallah Habibi is a groovy addition to the soundtrack of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It has been composed by Vishal Mishra, featuring vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, and Dipakshi Kalita, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The energetic dance steps have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

The song has an Arabic vibe with its beats and tune, showcasing the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the spotlight, with actresses Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F raising the temperature in their stylish looks. The track is a visually stunning number which has been shot amidst the breathtaking Wadi Rum desert in Jordan.

The ensemble cast of BMCM stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy, in pivotal roles. The film promises to entertain with its high-octane action and intense stunts.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has co-written the screenplay with Aditya Basu. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film’s full-fledged release is scheduled for April 11, 2024, on the festival of Eid.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 6 reasons why you should watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer action entertainer