Vedaa: Vicky Kaushal says Sharvari is 'pure talent'; Sunny Kaushal calls rumored GF ‘life of the film’

Actress Sharvari Wagh’s movie Vedaa, co-starring John Abraham, has been released in cinemas today, August 15, 2024. Earlier, the trailer of the action drama as well as the songs had given a glimpse into what’s in store for the audience. Now, Sharvari’s rumored boyfriend Sunny Kaushal has shared his heartfelt review and called her the ‘life’ of the movie. Vicky Kaushal also joined in, describing the actress as ‘pure talent.’

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories and shared a still of Sharvari from Vedaa. He said, “Pure Talent! Pure (fire emojis). @sharvari aka Fighter VEDAA.”

Sunny Kaushal penned an appreciation note for the cast and crew of the film on his Stories. Alongside a poster of the movie, he described the story, saying, “Vedaa is a beautiful, sensitive and a gut wrenching film. It is one the best movies I have watched it year. It made me laugh, cry, clap and whistle is awe!”

Lauding director Nikkhil Advani as well as actors John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee, Sunny continued, “@nikkhiladvani please take a bow.. you have made this movie with such heart.. @thejohnabraham You are superlative as the brooding ex army officer @nowitsabhi bhai, I've been a fan of your work but this is one of your best performances. Such nuance and restrain..”

Giving a special mention to his rumored girlfriend Sharvari, the actor stated, “@sharvari you're the life of the film.. each time you're on screen, I feel what Vedaa is feeling. I laugh with her, I cry with her and my heart sinks at places.. you have outdone yourself in this one.”

He concluded a playful note and also expressed his pride in her, saying, “Remind to never be on the receiving end of that upper cut. So proud of you.”

Vedaa promises to be filled with action-packed scenes and thrilling sequences. Alongside John Abraham and Sharvari, the cast of the movie includes Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal was recently seen in the romantic thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Vicky Kaushal last starred in the comic entertainer Bad Newz.

