Did you know Vivek Oberoi had to say ‘no’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om for THIS film?

Vivek Oberoi has been part of several big projects. However, there are also a couple of blockbuster films that he couldn’t be a part of including Munna Bhai MBBS, Hum Tum, and Om Shanti Om. In a recent interview, the actor revealed he chose to say ‘no’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s film because he had already started working on his gangster drama, Shootout at Lokhandwala.

While talking to MensXP, Vivek Oberoi elaborated that he either had to choose Om Shanti Om or Shootout at Lokhandwala because the dates were clashing. Apparently, in both movies, he was required to play negative roles. Sharing why he chose Apoorva Lakhia’s action-thriller, Oberoi stated that firstly, he likes his character. Secondly, by the time Farah Khan approached him, he had already started doing his entire research for the character.

“I had met cops, read his crime files, and started visualizing the character. I had already done 4-5 months prep for that role. Then, at that point, suddenly switching gears and going in a suave suit would have been difficult,” stated the Company debutant.

However, he did admit that if the situation was different, he would have definitely said ‘Yes’ to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s action-drama. Calling Farah’s movie a superb film, Vivek admitted that it would have been amazing to work with Shah Rukh as in his career, he had the opportunity of just doing a few nights of shooting together with King Khan on Saathiya in which he played a guest appearance.

In the same interview, the actor touched upon the concept of love and marriage. The Great Grand Masti actor, who has been married to Priyanka Alva for over a decade stated, “I don't understand the concept of open marriage. I don't understand the definition of open exclusivity. Either you are exclusive, or you are nothing. There cannot be anything like open exclusivity.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Oberoi will be next seen in Indra Kumar's Masti 4, co-starring Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh.

