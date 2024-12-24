Deepika Padukone flaunts post-pregnancy glow in custom Gauri & Nainika dress, shares special moment with Ranveer Singh

The post-pregnancy glow of a new mom is truly unmatched. We are talking about Deepika Padukone, who was recently spotted with her husband, Ranveer Singh, introducing their daughter, Dua, to the paparazzi. She looked stunning in a dusty peach dress that wrapped her body delicately, exuding a laid-back charm. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Yesterday, on December 23, 2024, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introduced their daughter at a press meet, creating a wholesome moment on the Internet. During this event, the Fighter actress kept it minimal and elegant in a dusty peach custom dress from Gauri and Nainika. The dress featured a halter neckline that wrapped gracefully around her neck and a flattering loose silhouette, adding a relaxed vibe.

Looking down at her hemline, it had ruffled details and was floor-length, giving her appearance a bit of a glam edge. Her outfit was the right choice to flaunt her natural beauty and keep her look a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. With the loose silhouettes, the dress gave the actress enough room to move relaxably with a hint of flair.

Keeping it subtle and letting her outfit steal the spotlight, the actress opted for simple round earrings, proving that you don’t need extra shine when you’re glowing from within. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a middle part, tucking some strands behind her ears to keep them away from her face.

Deepika Padukone radiated a flawless glow with the perfect base, enhanced by perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, long lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lipstick, pulling the entire look together.

Every detail of her outfit screams minimalism, and we have to admit, she has an undeniable charm that makes it hard to look away. As a true fashion icon, the actress always loves to keep her looks subtle yet eye-catching, and once again, her style hits the mark perfectly. We’re absolutely swooning over her. Deepika Padukone’s casual look is definitely worth trying.

