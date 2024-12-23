Vivek Oberoi reacts to concept of ‘open marriage'; says, ‘Either you are exclusive or you are…’

Vivek Oberoi is one of the most upfront actors in Bollywood, and he never shies away from sharing his honest feelings in interviews. Recently, the actor shared his views on open marriage and admitted that he doesn’t understand it. He shared that he is a desi person and believes that the concept of exclusive relationships, which has existed for ages, has a reason behind it.

In a candid interview with MensXP, Vivek Oberoi , who has been married to Priyanka Alva for over a decade, discussed the concept of love and marriage. He has a traditional take on marriages and emphasizes the significance of exclusivity in relationships.

He shared, "I don't understand the concept of open marriage. I don't understand the definition of open exclusivity. Either you are exclusive, or you are nothing. There cannot be anything like open exclusivity."

The actor, who is deeply rooted in his culture, explained that the concept doesn’t align with his values and that he, as a typical Punjabi guy, prefers to follow the traditional idea of marriage.

Vivek admitted that he might not be suited for the new outlook of open marriages because he believes the age-old concept of exclusivity in marriages exists for a reason. While he acknowledges that some old practices may be wrong, he doesn’t think all of them are.

Oberoi highlighted his belief in the traditional commitment framework and stated that he has a unique commitment to his wife, Priyanka Alva . He said, "Every morning I wake up, I see her, and I feel love. Every once in a while, I ask myself a question: among all the women in the universe, would I still choose her if I could choose anybody else in the world? The answer is yes, I would still choose her. So if you can feel that every day, every month, every ten years of your life, it's more liberating than open marriage."

Vivek Oberoi married Priyanka Alva on October 29, 2010. Alva is the daughter of a politician and former minister. The couple has two children, Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana. On the work front, he will next be seen in Indra Kumar's Masti 4 , co-starring Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh.

