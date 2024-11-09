17 Years of Om Shanti Om: When Shah Rukh Khan was told ‘Now you are Shakira, off with your clothes,’ by Farah Khan during Dard-E-Disco shoot

Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is one of the most loved Bollywood movies of all time. Today, November 9, 2024, the film completes 17 years since its release. On this special occasion, let’s throwback to the moment when director Farah Khan told SRK 'Now you are Shakira, off with your clothes’ during the shoot of the song Dard-E-Disco.

In an old interview with The Telegraph prior to the release of Om Shanti Om, Farah Khan talked about shooting the dance number Dard-E-Disco with Shah Rukh Khan. According to the portal, the song was supposed to be done by global pop icon Shakira. During the conversation, Farah revealed, “It’s the last song I am doing. So I told Shah Rukh, sorry darling, now you are Shakira. Off with your clothes.”

King Khan flaunted his six-pack abs in the song Dard-E-Disco. Farah also mentioned during the conversation that they would count his abs every week. She said, “He had become like those self-obsessed heroines.” Farah added that she understood since she also couldn’t stop staring at herself when she lost 16 to 16 kgs of weight.

On the 17th anniversary of Om Shanti Om, the official Instagram handle of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment made a special post. A video compiling popular scenes from the film was shared. It said, “A tale of love, heartbreak, loss, and redemption.”

The caption of the post read, “A movie so iconic, we’re never getting over its ajab si adaayein! #17YearsOfOmShantiOm.” Have a look!

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with their love for the film. One person said, “Om's love for Shanti will always be ICONIC!” while another wrote, “17 years of keeping the hope and faith and believing in universe.” A user called it “All time greatest movie,” and another exclaimed, “No one can beat this masterpiece.”

A comment read, “A perfect family entertainer full of action, twists, drama, dance and comedy.” Many others left red heart emojis.

Om Shanti Om marked the Hindi film debut of Deepika Padukone. It also starred Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

