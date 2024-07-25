Dil Dhadakne Do Deleted Scene: Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor engage in tricky gamble game; guess who won?

Dil Dhadakne Do is one of the most loved films of entertainment lovers. It does not get old no matter how many times you watch it. Starring an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Shefali Shah, the film was released in 2015.

Years after its release, a deleted scene from the film featuring a gambling game between Priyanka and Anil Kapoor surfaced on the internet. The video garnered a lot of attention and love.

Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor's expressions are hard to miss in Dil Dhadakne Do's deleted scene

In the video shared on Excel Movie's YouTube channel, we can see the on-screen father-daughter duo Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor from the film Dil Dhadakne Do having a gambling game.

Kamal Mehra (Anil Kapoor) and his wife Neelam Mehra (Shefali Shah) organized a cruise party to celebrate their 30th anniversary and the event was attended by their business friends and family members. During the party, Ayesha (Priyanka) and her father Kamal engaged in a tricky gambling game where both parties had a deep concentration on winning it and this scene was cut from the film.

While playing, Kamal's friends were telling Ayesha to be careful as she was playing against her father. When Kamal almost thought he won the game, Ayesha did her last trick and declared herself the winner. Both of their expressions were hard to miss in the deleted scene video.

Have a look:

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "Itna acha scene delete kiya (Such a great scene was deleted)." Another commented, "They shouldn't cut this scene." A third fan wrote, "A solid movie. Sadly still underrated even though widely appreciated. A gem of a Family movie. MUST WATCH, atleast once a month (red heart)."

Dil Dhadakne Do completes 9 years of release in 2024

On the 9th anniversary of the film, the makers shared a throwback video on June 5. The video began with Zoya Akhtar praising Anil Kapoor and revealing the reason behind casting him in the film. She was looking for someone fit, would suit a business tycoon role, and many other things and Reema Kagti suggested the actor’s name. On the other hand, PeeCee also went on to say that he is a phenomenal actor.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh can be heard saying, “It feels like home when you are working with Peecee. It is very comforting. Such a solid actor, such a solid team player.” Talking about him, Priyanka is saying, “I love Ranveer. He is just a really cool guy. He loves being an actor so much.”

If you miss the film, then head to Amazon Prime Video or Netflix to relive the awesome story of Dil Dhadakne Do.

