Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for hubby Nick Jonas as she 'can't wait' to watch his film The Good Half

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a power couple. They never fail to praise each other and extend their support in every project. Likewise, the actress expressed her excitement as her singer-husband's film The Good Half is nearing its release.

Previously, Priyanka also cheered for her husband after the announcement of his film, getting acquired by Utopia Distribution and setting a release date.

Priyanka Chopra is excited about Nick Jonas' The Good Half

On July 17, taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka Chopra shared a poster of the film The Good Half. The film features her husband, Nick Jonas, Britany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, and others.

Sharing the poster, Chopra expressed her excitement and wrote, "can't wait! #TheGoodHalf" and tagged Nick.

About Nick Jonas starrer The Good Half

The Good Half is a comedy-drama film starring Nick Jonas in the lead. Directed by Robert Schwartzman, the cast also includes Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue.

Notably, the movie already had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023. In the film, Nick portrays the role of Renn, a writer who returns home for his mother’s funeral. While dealing with his grief, he also has to confront his past.

On the other hand, Utopia’s Instagram handle previously announced that preview screenings of the film will be hosted on July 23 and July 25 in over 900 theaters across North America. These screenings will feature an exclusive virtual conversation with Nick and director Robert Schwartzman.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka recently attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The couple had a great time as they were seen dancing and enjoying their heart out at the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

PeeCee is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. She often shares pictures and videos from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life. The actress also sometimes gets accompanied by her daughter on the sets.

The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

